Kung Fu Panda Franchise Fights Its Way Past $2 Billion At The Global Box Office

Thanks to a kick-butt start by "Kung Fu Panda 4" through its first two weekends, the DreamWorks franchise as a whole has passed a pretty major milestone. Across four movies, the animated franchise has now surpassed the $2 billion mark at the box office. Over 16 years and through several enemies, Jack Black's Po has endured multiple decades to help make this one of the biggest animated movie franchises of all time. Skadoosh.

"Kung Fu Panda 4" topped the charts through its first two weekends and has, thus far, taken in $187.1 million worldwide against a very reasonable $85 million production budget — by far the cheapest entry in the series to date. That has pushed the franchise to just over $2 billion collectively. The highest-grossing entry to date remains 2011's "Kung Fu Panda 2" with $664.8 million worldwide. Interestingly, that's also the only movie of the four that didn't open atop the charts when it debuted. In any event, this is great news for Universal Pictures and DreamWorks.

The films have averaged $501 million a pop globally against an average production budget of around $126 million. Those are returns that Hollywood will take all day long, especially considering that these animated films have a long lifespan on home video, with plenty of merchandising opportunities as well. In short, DreamWorks has made an awful lot of money since the first "Kung Fu Panda" hit theaters back in 2009.