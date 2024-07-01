Inside Out 2 Becomes The First $1 Billion Box Office Hit Since Barbie

Disney is back to being the unquestioned champion of the box office as "Inside Out 2" has crossed a hugely impressive milestone. Pixar's latest animated hit has sailed past the $1 billion mark globally, becoming the first movie of 2024 to do so. It is also the first movie to do so since "Barbie" did it at the beginning of August last year. After a rough start to the year, it looks like things are finally turning around for theaters with the help of this animated juggernaut.

Director Kelsey Mann's "Inside Out 2" has taken in $469.3 million domestically to go with $545.5 million internationally for a grand total of $1.01 billion worldwide to date. That includes $57.4 million from its most recent weekend in North America, with Pixar's animated sequel topping the charts for a third weekend in a row. "A Quiet Place: Day One" opened with a very solid $53 million, but had to settle for second place.

"Barbie" managed to pass the $1 billion mark in 17 days. "Inside Out 2" did it in 19. That said, it does look like Pixar's latest has a shot at surpassing $1.44 billion that "Barbie" pulled in by the end of its run. The film is demonstrating incredible legs with no signs of slowing down whatsoever. Tony Chambers, EVP of Theatrical Distribution for Disney, had this to say about it: