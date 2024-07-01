5 Reasons Why A Quiet Place: Day One Made A Bang At The Box Office

Silence has returned to the box office, but if you listen carefully you might hear the sound of theater owners happily counting their cash. Horror prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One" landed this weekend, and although it's the first "Quiet Place" movie without John Krasinski in the director's chair, the series hasn't skipped a beat. In fact, "Day One" set a new record for the franchise with a mighty $53 million opening weekend at the domestic box office. It also grossed $45.5 million from overseas markets, which adds up to a global opening weekend just shy of $100 million. It's already the highest-grossing horror movie of 2024 after just a few days in theaters.

That box office debut cements "A Quiet Place" as one of the most consistent franchises around. The original 2018 movie scored an opening weekend of $50 million, and "A Quiet Place Part II" opened to $47.5 million in 2021 despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic on box office receipts. Those two movies went on to gross $340 million and $297 million, respectively, by the end of their theatrical runs, so we can expect "Day One" to end up in a similar range. Even with a substantial (for a horror movie) $67 million budget, this is going to be a big hit for Paramount Pictures.

2024 has been a historically bad year for the box office, and horror movies haven't been spared. Up until now the highest-grossing horror of the year was "Night Swim," which topped out at $54.6 million worldwide. So, how did "A Quiet Place: Day One" manage to obliterate that record in a single weekend?