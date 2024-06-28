A Quiet Place: Day One's Star Was More Terrified Of The Cat Than The Monsters

There's an old saying in Hollywood: never work with children or animals. "A Quiet Place: Day One" star Lupita Nyong'o had her own, more specific rule: never work with cats. "I've been terrified of cats my entire life," the actress admitted in an interview on CBS Mornings. "Terrified. I wouldn't even be in a room with a cat." And even as a cat lover, I can't say that her reasons are entirely wrong: "I just found them suspicious. They're like little lions. If they were any bigger they would eat us."

This created a conflict when Nyong'o read the script for "Day One." The main character, Samira, is in New York City and carting around her pet cat, Frodo, when suddenly Earth is attacked by alien monsters. Frodo is very much one of the stars of the show, but Nyong'o begged director Michael Sarnoski to change Sam's pet to be any other animal. "It was one of the things that was holding me back from saying yes [to the movie]," she told Hot Ones host Sean Evans, even though she otherwise loved the script.

Nyong'o ultimately decided to face her fears, and in preparation for the movie underwent exposure therapy: "They hired someone to bring cats to my home, and the first day they just released cats in my presence [while] I stood on the other side of the room and asked questions about why they were doing what they were doing." (Those are difficult questions to answer since no one really knows why cats do the things that they do.)

Eventually, Nyong'o worked her way up from being in the same room as cats to holding cats, but while "A Quiet Place: Day One" may have helped her to overcome her fears, it still wasn't the easiest acting experience.