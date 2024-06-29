A Quiet Place: Day One Breaks The Silence With $53 Million Opening Weekend

Horror movies are historically one of the most dependable genres at the box office, but they've been struggling in 2024. The highest-grossing of the year so far is "Night Swim," a movie about a haunted swimming pool that scraped $54.6 million worldwide — quite a departure from 2023 megahits like "M3GAN" and "Five Nights at Freddy's." But now, "A Quiet Place: Day One" looks set to overtake "Night Swim" in its opening weekend alone, as audiences flock back to theaters for another installment of the high-tension, low-volume horror series.

Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski ("Pig"), with a story writing credit for franchise creator John Krasinski, "A Quiet Place: Day One" is a prequel with mostly new characters (Djimon Hounsou reprises his role from "A Quiet Place: Part II") that's set in the notoriously noisy city of New York. As the movie's opening text notes, NYC regularly has noise levels of around 90 decibels — equivalent to the sound of a "constant scream." That abruptly changes when aliens that hunt by listening for sounds crash down to Earth, leaving everyone with a simple choice: shut up or die.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" set a new record for the franchise with $22.5 million on its opening day (including $6.8 million from Thursday previews, which also set a new franchise record). It's now on track for the best opening weekend in the series, with Variety forecasting a $53 million debut and the Hollywood Reporter estimating that it could climb to $55 million. "A Quiet Place" rocked the box office in 2018 with a $50.2 million debut, and "A Quiet Place: Part II" scored a $47.5 million opening weekend in 2021, so "Day One" landing so close to those first two movies speaks to how rock-solid consistent this horror franchise has been with audiences.