5 Reasons Pixar's Inside Out 2 Conquered The Global Box Office

The box office needed a hero, and that hero was Pixar. The storied animation house returned to the big screen this past weekend with its first sequel since 2019 in the form of "Inside Out 2." While tracking indicated that director Kelsey Mann's film was going to be a hit, the film ended up shattering expectations to instantly become one of the biggest hits of 2024. Not to get too ahead of ourselves here, but it now has a real shot at finishing the year as one of the three highest-grossing movies globally — if not the single biggest.

"Inside Out 2" opened to an estimated $155 million domestically to go with $140 million internationally, making for a whopping $295 million global start. That makes it not only the largest global opening of 2024, but it now ranks as the biggest global opening ever for an animated film. While Pixar's "Incredibles 2" had a higher domestic opening weekend of $182.6 million in 2018, it didn't pull in quite as much around the globe. The film also surpassed "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($146.3 million) to secure the second-biggest domestic opening ever for an animated film. This was the win that the industry needed as theaters have endured a brutal summer season up to this point, and a downright shocking jolt to global ticket sales.

So what happened? How did Pixar return to box office glory in such shocking fashion? Why did this sequel become the first 2024 film to open to $100 million or more? What went right here? We're going to go over the five biggest reasons that "Inside Out 2" conquered the box office. Let's get into it.