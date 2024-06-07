Inside Out 2 Can Help Make Pixar A Box Office Powerhouse Once Again

Pixar has been one of the premiere names in animation ever since the first "Toy Story" released in 1995, changing the game forever. Disney's beloved animation company was also one of the true Hollywood box office titans, with pretty much everything Pixar touched turning to gold, though "The Good Dinosaur" serves as a rare exception to the rule. Unfortunately, the pandemic changed all of that, and Pixar has had a rough time recovering, with "Lightyear" bombing badly after several of the studio's originals went straight to Disney+. "Inside Out 2" aims to change the narrative next weekend and bring the studio back to its dominant place at the top of the box office charts.

Director Kelsey Mann's sequel is currently eyeing an opening weekend in the $75 to $94 million range, per Box Office Theory. Even on the low end, that would be an exceptional start for the film. Nine years ago, director Pete Docter's original "Inside Out" opened to $90.4 million on its way to $356.9 million domestically and a whopping $858 million worldwide. The fact that its sequel is expected to open in a similar range (on the high end anyway) is frankly quite encouraging.

Competition doesn't figure to be much of a factor here as "The Garfield Movie" and John Krasinkski's "IF" will likely be running out of gas. The following weekend sees Jeff Nichols' long-delayed "The Bikeriders" and "The Exorcism" arriving, both of which won't be getting in Pixar's way, as they are going for a radically different, smaller audience. We don't have another family-friendly animated film entering the fold until "Despicable Me 4" on July 3, which gives Disney's presumed crowd-pleaser a lot of runway to do its thing.