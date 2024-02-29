The Bikeriders Trailer Gives Us Yet Another Weirdo Voice From Tom Hardy

Today should be a national holiday. No, not because it's Leap Day or anything, which we all know is nothing more than an arbitrary construct in our fruitless attempts to put labels on the chaos of time and space. (I swear, that sounded less like Matthew McConaughey from the first season of "True Detective" in my head.) Instead, we ought to have the day off because Focus Features decided to bless us with another trailer for "The Bikeriders" that puts yet another oddball performance from Tom Hardy at the very front and center of the action. I mean, when you begin with an off-screen Hardy in an outrageously Chicagoan accent talking about how he wants to start a riding club instead of the actual star of the show, Austin Butler, that says it all, don't it?

Granted, the movie is about much more than Hardy's character starting a fun new hobby with his friends. Mike Shutt reviewed "The Bikeriders" for /Film out of the Austin Film Festival in November of last year and praised the fact that "there's so much power and pathos to be found here. Bolstered by a cavalcade of character actors, the trio of [Jodie] Comer, Butler, and Hardy make for a compelling triangle." But if the film's roundly positive reception or its formidable cast wasn't enough, then what better way to hedge some bets than by leaning hard on the biggest weapon at their disposal? Check out the new footage at the link above!