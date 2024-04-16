Inside Out 2 Footage Reaction: Pixar Has A Promising, Clever & Hilarious Sequel On The Way

Pixar brought "Inside Out" to theaters in 2015, and even though the story was squarely focused on an 11-year old girl named Riley and all the emotions she felt when moving across the United States, away from her childhood home, audiences easily identified with all the emotional trials and tribulations that come with growing up. Director Pete Docter and the animation studio effectively made tears come out of our face by imagining the feelings that our own feelings have inside our mind, and the movie easily ranks as one of Pixar's best.

Now, nearly a decade later, director Kelsey Mann is tapping back into Riley's mind as she embarks on the even more complicated hurdle of becoming a teenager, complete with a new range of complex emotions that throw headquarters and the core emotions of Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Fear (Tony Hale) into a tizzy.

As we've seen in the trailer for "Inside Out 2," after a demolition crew tears through headquarters and updates the Riley's mind console, the core emotions meet Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), just as Riley is about to head off to hockey camp for the summer. As Riley struggles with her own identity in the wake of these new developments, the recently arrived emotions take over headquarters and suppress the core emotions that have been behind the console for Riley's entire life. But that's not the only new thing inside Riley's mind.

During an early press day for "Inside Out 2," Pixar invited /Film to their animation headquarters in Emeryville, California to see the first 35 minutes of the animated sequel (before the same footage debuted at CinemaCon last week) and hear from the many filmmakers bringing the movie to life (more on that later). I'm happy to report that the first act of the movie is hilarious and clever, complete with innovative and visually dazzling new developments that enhance the already mesmerizing world inside Riley's mind.