Make Room For New Emotions With The Inside Out 2 Trailer From Disney And Pixar

In retrospect, it only becomes harder and harder to believe that any of us made it out of our awkward teenage years (relatively) unscathed with our dignity (relatively) intact. Every new environment during this tumultuous time comes with a whole assortment of anxiety-inducing social interactions, new fears and pressures we didn't even know existed before, and the ever-present threat of embarrassing ourselves in ways that will randomly keep us up at night decades down the line. Honestly, just reliving all of my own memories while typing this out makes me want to run to the nearest therapist's office. Look at what I put myself through just for the sake of bringing the newest movie news to your devices, people!

For better or worse, viewers better start preparing themselves for the emotional rollercoaster that will undoubtedly be "Inside Out 2," the sequel to the hit 2015 Pixar movie. Almost a decade ago, we met the embodiments of Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness thanks to the inner turmoil of adolescent Riley. After putting away childish things the last time around (RIP Bing Bong), she's now turning 13 and still struggling to adjust to her family's uprooting move from the Midwest to the streets of San Francisco. What's a hockey-loving kid supposed to do when even more change brings the onset of even more complex feelings? Up to this point, the marketing has revolved around the introduction of Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke. But now, it's clear she's bringing a gang of her own to make a mess of things in Riley's head.

Folks, meet Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment in the newest trailer released today, which you can check out above.