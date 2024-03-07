Make Room For New Emotions With The Inside Out 2 Trailer From Disney And Pixar
In retrospect, it only becomes harder and harder to believe that any of us made it out of our awkward teenage years (relatively) unscathed with our dignity (relatively) intact. Every new environment during this tumultuous time comes with a whole assortment of anxiety-inducing social interactions, new fears and pressures we didn't even know existed before, and the ever-present threat of embarrassing ourselves in ways that will randomly keep us up at night decades down the line. Honestly, just reliving all of my own memories while typing this out makes me want to run to the nearest therapist's office. Look at what I put myself through just for the sake of bringing the newest movie news to your devices, people!
For better or worse, viewers better start preparing themselves for the emotional rollercoaster that will undoubtedly be "Inside Out 2," the sequel to the hit 2015 Pixar movie. Almost a decade ago, we met the embodiments of Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness thanks to the inner turmoil of adolescent Riley. After putting away childish things the last time around (RIP Bing Bong), she's now turning 13 and still struggling to adjust to her family's uprooting move from the Midwest to the streets of San Francisco. What's a hockey-loving kid supposed to do when even more change brings the onset of even more complex feelings? Up to this point, the marketing has revolved around the introduction of Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke. But now, it's clear she's bringing a gang of her own to make a mess of things in Riley's head.
Folks, meet Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment in the newest trailer released today, which you can check out above.
We've got bad feelings about this...
Change is an inevitability of life, and that goes double for "Inside Out 2." Not only is the voice cast slightly different this time around (in place of Bill Hader as Fear and Mindy Kaling as Disgust, we now have Tony Hale and Liza Lapira, respectively) along with Kelsey Mann as the new director (replacing Pete Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen), but the core cast of emotions is getting some new — and possibly even more sophisticated — additions, as well. And with them comes a whole new experience for Riley in the form of repressed emotions, which spells nothing but bad things for our original gang. That's just life as a teenager!
"Inside Out 2" stars Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, and Lewis Black as Anger as they reprise their roles from the first movie. This time, they're joined by Hale and Lapira along with Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui (a truly shrewd piece of casting), Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment, and Kensington Tallman as Riley. The rest of the voice cast also includes Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan as Riley's parents, Yvette Nicole Brown, Flea, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, John Ratzenberger, Yong Yea, and more. "Inside Out 2" comes to theaters June 14, 2024.
Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone.