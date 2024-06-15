Inside Out 2 Saves The Summer With 2024's Biggest Box Office Debut So Far

If last week's release of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" was an oxygen mask for the struggling summer box office, then Pixar's "Inside Out 2" is a rescue helicopter. The animated sequel set inside the brain of a teenage girl is currently on track to gross $140-$150 million in its opening weekend, the biggest debut of any movie in 2024 by a massive margin. Now in a distant second place is "Dune: Part Two," which scored an $82.5 million opening weekend at the start of March. Director Denis Villeneuve recently commented that he was "disappointed to still be number one" because of what it said about the state of the box office, adding, "I hope, sooner or later, that this summer box office will be much better."

Well, now there's good news for Villeneuve, for movie theaters that have been struggling in the sluggish summer, and also for Pixar, whose box office track record has been shaky recently. "Inside Out 2" soared above expectations by grossing $62 million on Friday (including $13 million from Thursday previews). Some rival studios believe it could pass $150 million and even climb as high as $160 million this weekend (per The Hollywood Reporter). Boxoffice Pro's forecast earlier this week had it pegged for an $85-$115 million opening, which makes this a very pleasant surprise for Pixar. It also highlights an ongoing trend of industry analysts struggling to track movies accurately in the turbulent post-pandemic, post-streaming wars market.

Right now, "Inside Out 2" is looking likely to claim the second-biggest domestic opening ever for an animated movie, behind Pixar's "Incredibles 2" ($182.6 million). The No. 2 spot is currently held by last year's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($146.3 million), so it'll be a tight race for "Inside Out 2" to knock it down — but the holiday weekend could give it a boost.