Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Provides Box Office Backup With $53 Million Opening Weekend

In case you hadn't heard, the summer 2024 box office has been bad. Really, really, really, ridiculously bad. And when a situation is this bad, you need some bad boys to ride in and fix it — or die trying. As luck would have it, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" arrived in theaters this weekend, bringing with it the oxygen mask of an estimated $53 million opening weekend. The fourth movie in the action-comedy series starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence brought in $21.6 million on Friday, including $5.9 million from Thursday previews, which puts it on track to slightly outperform early projections (per The Hollywood Reporter).

That number isn't far behind the $61 million debut of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" during this same weekend a year ago. Under ordinary circumstances, a $53 million opening weekend wouldn't be considered one of the high points of the summer box office, where movies will frequently open north of the $100 million mark. But thanks to Hollywood studios' efforts to starve out striking writers and actors last year, these are not ordinary circumstances.

This is the second time in recent memory that a "Bad Boys" movie has come out on top during turbulent times. The previous franchise entry, "Bad Boys for Life," was released in January 2020 and, due to the global pandemic lockdowns that kicked in a couple of months later, ended up becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, and the third-highest-grossing movie worldwide. "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" is on track for a smaller opening weekend than "Bad Boys for Life" ($62.5 million), but it's still a much-needed hit in the midst of a suffering summer box office.