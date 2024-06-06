The Watchers Review: Ishana Night Shyamalan's Nightmarish Folktale Is An Uneven But Promising Debut

The notion of seeing the "Shyamalan" name attached to any given title has always been as fascinating a journey as the films themselves. Anyone who was (unfairly) crowned "The Next Spielberg" at such an early juncture was probably doomed to have that follow them for the rest of their career, but M. Night Shyamalan managed to rewrite his own ending multiple times over, improbably enough: first weathering his status as an up-and-coming visionary, then becoming something of a pariah through the inevitable dry spell that seemed to cement his reputation, and finally culminating with several stripped-down, yet quintessentially Shyamalan hits in a row. Perhaps it's only fitting, then, that the next phase in this twisting odyssey has now arrived — this time, in the form of the next generation of Shyamalan storytellers.

Ishana Night Shyamalan's feature debut "The Watchers" will inevitably draw comparisons to her father's body of work (who served as the second-unit director on the production, as revealed in her interview with /Film here), though that appears to be a feature rather than a bug. After a cold open following a panicking victim lost in the woods of Western Ireland that immediately sets the tone, the atmospheric horror flick centers around the cold and distant Mina (Dakota Fanning) who, wouldn't you know it, spends the entire story plagued by her inability to do right by one of her parents. Clearly running away from her guilt over this traumatic childhood incident, her only companion is a parrot she names Darwin that she repeatedly (and clumsily) confesses her backstory to in drips and drabs throughout the early going. When she inevitably ends up in the same foggy forest with supernatural shapes and sounds dogging her every step, her only means of salvation arrives in a trio of strangers trapped in a bizarre bunker called "The Coop" ... complete with a one-way mirror taking up an entire wall of this prison, turning her into a spectacle for the amusement of "watchers" that are seldom seen, but always heard.

If this sounds like a bonkers premise perfectly fit for the elder Shyamalan, that's by design. Adapted from author A.M. Shine's novel of the same name, the movie leans directly into a wealth of influences spanning everything from "The Village" to "The Witch" to, of all things, trashy reality shows like "Love Island." It doesn't take long, however, for any surface-level similarities to give way to a fresh and frightening effort as potent, unsettling, and nightmarish as any in recent memory — but one that's also undercut by a few too many rookie mistakes. Still, even these shortcomings only hint at greater things in store from the 24-year-old director.