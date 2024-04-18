Director M. Night Shyamalan Finds Josh Hartnett's Dark Side In The Trap Trailer

Guess who's back ... back again? With no disrespect intended towards Slim Shady, he's got nothing on the run that M. Night Shyamalan is currently on. The horror-focused writer/director might remain as divisive as ever, but he's all but put to rest any doubts about whether he still has the juice or not (as the kids say). After wrapping up his "Eastrail 177" trilogy — that's "Unbreakable," "Split," and "Glass" for the uninitiated — and getting the franchise fever out of his system, Shyamalan has focused almost exclusively on bold adaptations like "Old" and "Knock at the Cabin." Meanwhile, on the television side of things, he brought the Apple TV+ series "Servant" to an unsettling end and has even found time to watch his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan get ready to make her feature directing debut with the upcoming "The Watchers."

Now, in what's shaping up to be a fun box office rivalry to keep an eye on later this year, the elder Shyamalan has his own production on tap for us in the coming months: "Trap." In classic Shyamalan fashion, we had absolutely no idea what the movie would actually be about until very recently. This year's CinemaCon finally revealed the basic plot of the story, in which Josh Hartnett (of recent "Oppenheimer" fame) stars as a father who takes his young daughter to a concert, only to discover that nothing is what it seems. A serial killer is on the loose, apparently, and the entire event is actually a well-laid trap in order to capture the criminal. But in a twist to conquer all twists ... well, if you don't already know, we'll let the footage speak for itself.

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for "Trap," which you can watch above!