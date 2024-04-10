Trap Footage Reaction: M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Horror Movie Puts The Big Twist Up Front And Center [CinemaCon 2024]

There is not a more divisive filmmaker working today than M. Night Shyamalan. Everyone can basically agree that his 1999 breakthrough "The Sixth Sense" is a supernatural classic, but after that? Slip on the brass knuckles and get ready to rumble. Shyamalan's early 2000s hits "Unbreakable" and "Signs," along with his 2017 comeback "Split," generate the least amount of friction, but aside from those three, it's so very on. You'll hear reasonable defenses for just about all of his films (save for the singularly atrocious "The Last Airbender"). While it's hard to sway folks on a movie as wackadoodle as "The Happening," it is only a good thing to have a major filmmaker knocking out provocative original movies for major studios.

Shyamalan's latest provocation, "Trap," will be his first project under his first-look deal with Warner Bros., and as is typically the case with a new Shyamalan movie, we know next to nothing about it. Thus far, the filmmaker has revealed that the film is "a psychological thriller set at a concert." He's also hinted that it's a unique spin on a familiar story.

All we know for certain is that it stars Josh Hartnett and the legendary Haley Mills (of the original "The Parent Trap"). Hartnett recently told IndieWire that "Trap" is "very bizarre, very dark and it's wild." The film wrapped principal photography last December, so WB and the secretive Shyamalan brought a first tease of it to CinemaCon 2024 attendees today.