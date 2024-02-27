M. Night Shyamalan's Daughter Follows In His Footsteps With The Watchers Trailer

I can already hear the internet firing up that ol' Hot Takes Machine and reloading for another round of nepotism baby discourse, so I'm here to get right out in front of that and say something a little controversial: Maybe we're allowed to make an exception, for a change. When it comes to filmmakers letting their kids get a chance to show their stuff — especially when it's a woman of color — I'd say the pros outweigh the cons. That goes double when it's clear that these up-and-comers might genuinely have what it takes to deliver.

Even in its first official footage released to the public, "The Watchers" is keeping its cards close to the chest. When the production was first announced, all we knew about the story was that it would follow a character named Mina, described as "...a 28-year old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night." The trailer makes good on that premise, while also suggesting that the early synopsis didn't quite capture the creepiness that's fully on display. Whatever's happening in this movie, which seems to include cult-like imagery and a supernatural twist, we are here for it.

Adapted from writer A.M. Shine's novel of the same name, "The Watchers" stars Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, and Olwen Fouéré and is produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Look for the movie to come to theaters on June 7, 2024.