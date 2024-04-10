The Watchers Footage Reaction: A Horror Fairy Tale That Continues The Shyamalan Legacy [CinemaCon 2024]

"The Watchers" comes on like an M. Night Shyamalan film, but according to Ishana Night Shyamalan, "We worked hard to make it a unique visual experience."

According to /Film's Ryan Scott, the trailer that debuted at CinemaCon opens with Dakota Fanning hitting a bar for a date, which turns sinister afterwards when she's driving through the woods and her car stalls. After being assailed by birds, she finds a sanctuary where an old woman hustles her into safety. "You have five seconds before the door is sealed."

Fanning is now in a room with other people, where she is watched for uncertain reasons. These people have been here for an indeterminate span of time, and a video provided by the husband of Georgina Campbell's character only heightens her confusion. She wanders through an underground passage that only seems to worsen her situation.

Shyamalan's film appears to be a dark fairy tale, one that contains supernatural monsters and other horrifying elements. We'll find out what Ishana Night Shyamalan has in store for us when "The Watchers" hits theaters on June 14, 2024. In the meantime, you can check out the official synopsis below.