The Best Character In A Quiet Place: Day One Isn't A Human (Or An Alien)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "A Quiet Place: Day One."

Thanks to the efforts of John Krasinski, the "A Quiet Place" franchise has managed to boast quite a formidable call sheet of A-listers and talented character actors alike. In addition to Krasinski in the first film, the cast included talents such as Emily Blunt (who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in "Oppenheimer" and, of course, is married to Krasinski in real life), the scene-stealing Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe to round out the nuclear family. The 2021 sequel added recent Best Actor-winning "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, and even Scoot McNairy. The prequel film "Day One," which /Film's Chris Evangelista pegged as the best of the series in his review, might have started from scratch with almost a whole new cast (one exception is that Hounsou reprises his role from "A Quiet Place Part II"), but writer/director Michael Sarnoski kept the streak going with the great Lupita Nyong'o, future "Fantastic Four" star Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff.

None of these actors, however, even come close to the scene-stealing star of "Day One." If you're reading this far, you've seen the movie by now and likely knew exactly where we were going with this just from the headline alone. Yup, we're referring to the undisputed runaway star of the picture: Frodo the cat, played by a pair of furry felines named Nico and Schnitzel. "A Quiet Place" isn't exactly the first movie in this genre to come up with the idea of placing an animal at the center of the action, but rarely has any used its four-legged friend to as great effect as this one does. And, best of all, the kitty makes it out A-Okay in the end. As Aragorn once famously proclaimed, "For Frodo!"