A Quiet Place: Day One Set To Be 2024's First Big Horror Box Office Hit

Paramount Pictures and director John Krasinski struck gold in 2018 with the blockbuster horror flick "A Quiet Place." Working from an original concept by screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film became an unexpected smash hit, paving the way for a new franchise that is still going strong. So strong that the studio has decided to offer up a prequel in the form of "A Quiet Place: Day One." With an appealing cast and an interesting hook, it appears as though this is going to break the genre's rough streak at the box office in 2024 to become the year's first major horror hit.

Paramount's "A Quiet Place" prequel is currently eyeing an opening in the $42 to $51 million range when it hits theaters next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That is pretty much in line with early tracking, which had the film taking in $40 million or more, according to Deadline. Should estimates hold, even on the low end, we'd be looking at by far the biggest opening weekend for any Hollywood horror movie of the year thus far. Not counting "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" and its $80 million opening back in March, Lionsgate's "The Strangers: Chapter 1" ($11.8 million) set the high bar in mid-May. High being a loose term in this case. Competition won't be much of a factor as Kevin Costner's "Horizon: An American Saga" is looking to open in the $12 million range.

2022 and 2023 saw quite a few breakout horror hits such as "Five Nights at Freddy's," "Scream VI," "Evil Dead Rise," "M3GAN," "Smile," and "The Black Phone," among others. 2024 has seen no such hits. Smaller films such as "In a Violent Nature" and "Late Night with the Devil" have done well on a curve, but they're not big enough hits to have a meaningful impact on the box office overall. In what has been a rough year overall for theaters, this movie has the chance to actually move the needle in the right direction.