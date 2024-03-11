Oscar Standout Messi The Dog Gave One Of The Best Performances Of The Year

The Academy Award-winning French courtroom thriller "Anatomy of a Fall" is one seriously chilly movie. It's visually quite cold, taking place in winter in the mountains, and its characters are equally icy. Not even a cover of 50 Cent's "P.I.M.P" played on the typically breezy steel drums can warm it up, but there's one magical element in the movie that manages to make things feel a bit less freezing: the dog Snoop, played by Messi the border collie. Messi is the MVP of "Anatomy of a Fall," and that's really saying something considering the film's powerhouse performances from Sandra Hüller, Milo Machado Graner, and Swann Arlaud (Hüller is nominated for Best Actress for her role). Messi won the Palm Dog this past year, which is like the Palm d'Or but for dog performers at Cannes, but he doesn't stand a chance of winning any Oscars at the Academy Awards. Perhaps one day we'll have a best non-human performance category (and we can give Jenny the Donkey from "Banshees of Inisherin" her well-deserved post-career toast), but until then, the Palm Dog will have to do.

Then again, there is one thing Messi can do, and that's attend the Oscars ceremony. For a little while there it looked like he might not be able to because there was a minor uproar over Messi attending the Oscars luncheon because people were concerned that his presence might sway voters, but thankfully, Messi is at the Academy Awards ceremony, making us all winners.