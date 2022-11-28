Jenny, The Lovely Little Donkey From The Banshees Of Inisherin, Has Already Retired From Acting

Working with children and animals is genuinely considered difficult, but it's even harder when they're as stubborn as a, well, donkey. Little Jenny could apparently be convinced to hit her marks with carrots, but if she decided she didn't want to look at the camera, no one could make her. Jenny's handler, Rita Maloney, told Empire that Martin McDonagh didn't want to put Jenny through the rigmarole of promoting the film and acting in other films, so he ensured that she could have a nice retirement in another county in Ireland, where she can run with a bunch of other donkeys in a field. Maloney even said that she had visited Jenny recently and that even though she was the smallest donkey in the whole field, she still had a "diva attitude."

What kind of diva attitude, you might ask? On top of kicking her co-star, she also required her own emotional support animal to be kept just off-screen at all times. Ok, so that's more cute than awful, especially since it was another mini donkey named Rosie, who was a bit older and reassured Jenny with her presence. Film sets are chaotic places, even for a film as serene as "The Banshees of Inisherin," so it's hard to blame lil' Jenny.

The world's cutest and apparently sassiest miniature donkey will live out her days as every donkey should, with wide fields to roam and other donkeys to annoy. "The Banshees of Inisherin" might be one seriously morose movie, but Jenny's retirement is the feel-good ending of the year.