What Is The Highest Grossing Animated Movie Of All Time? Let's Break It All Down

The common argument for "The Lion King" being animated is that it doesn't feature a single flesh-and-blood creature and only has one live-action shot (of a sunrise), while the argument against is all about the film looking photo-realistic rather than drawn. Even director Jon Favreau doesn't have a clear answer. He's agreed that the lack of cameras and captured performances means it's not live-action, but he's also declined to describe it as being animated "as far as what the expectations might be." According to the filmmaker, the fact that, ideally, audiences can't tell if an animal is real or not means it cannot be animated and that is the strength of the film.

The problem is, that same line of reasoning could apply to many of the scenes and creatures in something like "Avatar: The Way of Water," yet no one would argue that, say, the space whale Payakan is a live-action creature. What's more, Favreau claiming "The Lion King" is not animated because of its aesthetic is inherently wrong, and it takes away from the artistry of the movie and the work of the hundreds of artists involved in making it.

Really, to get an answer one must simply look at the movie itself, more specifically its credits. On IMDb, there are over 100 people whose work on the film is credited as "animator," including a sizable "animation department." Whether Favreau and Disney want to admit it or not, if your film has 100 credited animators and not a single living creature, it is animated.

So, congratulations "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," you're the third highest-grossing animated movie of all time! And even bigger congratulations to "The Lion King," the only animated movie to become hugely successful twice over with different animation styles.