Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Lands $113 Million+ Debut At Earth-1218 Box Office

Greetings, citizens of Earth-1218. Our sources are reporting strange activity across multiple dimensions, coinciding with the release of "Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse" in theaters. The animated film follows our web-slinging friends Miles Morales (from Earth-1610) and Gwen Stacy (from Earth-65) as they tangle with an intangible villain known as the Spot, discover an elite multiverse-spanning superhero team known as the Spider-Force, and deal with their awkward teenage feelings for one another.

2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was a box office success, grossing $384 million worldwide from a $90 million production budget. "Across the Spider-Verse" is slightly more costly at $100 million, but early numbers indicate that it will have no problem breaking even — at least, on our version of Earth. The movie surpassed earlier opening day estimates to reach a massive $51.7 million by the end of Friday (including previews), scoring the biggest opening day of 2023 so far.

Sony Pictures (via The Hollywood Reporter) conservatively estimates that "Across the Spider-Verse" will gross $113.5 million over the three-day weekend, but The Wrap and Deadline both report that it could climb to $125 million or even higher. That wide range of estimates is indicative of just how much of a wild card this movie is. As one distribution source commented to Deadline: "It's an animated film, it's not an animated film, and it's a Marvel film, it's not a Marvel film."

"Across the Spider-Verse" is buoyed by an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics and general audiences alike. It has a rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, and received an A CinemaScore from exit polling. It probably doesn't hurt, either, that the first movie won Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Oscars.