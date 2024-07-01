Josh Hartnett Is A Cornered Animal In The New Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Trap

The first trailer for legendary director M. Night Shyamalan's newest thriller, "Trap," appeared to spill the beans about the movie's biggest twist. Josh Hartnett, seemingly playing a nice and caring father, takes his teen daughter (Ariel Donoghue) to a concert where fictional pop superstar Lady Raven (real-life singer Saleka Shyamalan) is performing. Hartnett's character quickly learns that the entire concert is actually an elaborate trap orchestrated by the police to capture a serial killer named The Butcher, who they suspect will be in attendance.

Oh yeah, and Hartnett's character? He's The Butcher.

As we continue to wonder whether Shyamalan is hiding an additional story surprise up his sleeve here (he has to be, right?), Warner Bros. has released a brand new trailer for the movie that showcases more of what happens after The Butcher discovers he's been cornered like an animal. I initially wondered if the concert might just be the setting for the first act of the movie, but this trailer seems to confirm two things: An awful lot of time will be spent at that location, and this is a process movie at heart. In this case, the process seems to be "How the heck does a killer outsmart the cops and get out of a high-security situation?" That's a compelling premise even if there are no hidden turns in this story, and this is another slam-dunk "Trap" trailer. Check it out above.