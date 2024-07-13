Hotly-Hyped Horror Movie Longlegs Sets A New Box Office Record For Neon

"Longlegs" won't need long legs to succeed at the box office. The much-hyped horror movie from director Osgood Perkins is a hit in its opening weekend, where it's on track to gross around $22 million. That's more than double the production budget which, according to indie film studio Neon (via World of Reel), was less than $10 million.

According to The Wrap, early tracking for "Longlegs" indicated a debut of $7-9 million, so it has massively outperformed expectations. Meanwhile, Neon has set two new box office opening weekend records in the same year, first with the Sydney Sweeney-starring "Immaculate" ($5.3 million), and now with "Longlegs." The film stars established horror scream queen Maika Monroe ("It Follows," "Watcher") as rookie FBI agent Lee Harker, who is assigned to work on a disturbing case involving a serial killer known only as Longlegs (played by Nicolas Cage).

In addition to the thrifty production budget for "Longlegs," Deadline reports that Neon kept the marketing and distribution budget constrained to "single digits," and focused advertising on digital platforms rather than TV. This movie is a strong case study for the power of a really great trailer — and, on the flip side, a reminder of just how much damage a bad or boring trailer can do to a movie's chances at the box office.