The Longlegs Trailer Teases What Could Be The Best Horror Movie Of The Year

If there's one thing that actor Maika Monroe is going to do, it's put on a brilliant performance in a critically-acclaimed horror movie that's destined to be underseen and underappreciated by most of the general moviegoing public at large. The scream queen's first real breakthrough role came in 2014's "The Guest" and she wasted no time following that up with "It Follows" (which is receiving a sequel with the original cast reprising their roles), 2022's criminally underrated "Watcher," and the Paramount+ original "Significant Other."

This time, however, the star is backed up by none other than Nicolas Cage and actor-turned-director Oz Perkins on "Longlegs" in the hopes that audiences will be right on time to appreciate whatever scares and compelling imagery await. This latest horror feature comes with a fair amount of hype behind it, with previous trailers setting the stage for an occult thriller with one heck of an unsettling sense of atmosphere. Monroe stars as an FBI agent named Lee Harker who stumbles upon a case involving a string of murders — one that's much more than meets the eye. While her character gets the bulk of the screen time throughout this newest trailer released by NEON today, the true scene stealer would have to go with the disembodied voice of a thoroughly sinister-sounding Cage, who appears to be playing the killer at the heart of this freaky mystery.

Check out the footage at the above link!