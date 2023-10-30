It Follows Sequel They Follow Will Bring Back Original Director And Star

Ever get that feeling that something's creeping up right behind you? Eh, don't worry about it, I'm sure it's nothing. Nothing, that is, except the news that one of the freakiest horror movies ever made is about to get a long-awaited sequel.

Back in 2015, writer/director David Robert Mitchell unleashed the tense and quietly terrifying "It Follows" upon unsuspecting viewers. Critics hailed it as an instant classic (including /Film, reviewing the film out of its AFI Fest premiere in 2014) while audiences ate it up and asked for seconds, helping the very responsibly-budgeted horror flick make more than 20 times its cost during its theatrical run. It was, by all reasonable metrics, an unmitigated success and the unofficial beginning of star Maika Monroe's ascension to genuine scream queen territory. Now, almost a decade later, indie-friendly studio Neon is throwing their distribution and production muscle behind a sequel, titled "They Follow."

The news comes straight from Neon and just in time for Halloween, as the studio has announced that writer/director David Robert Mitchell will return along with Maika Monroe, who reprises her role as Jay Height. Original "It Follows" producers David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green, and Laura Smith (along with Mitchell himself) are all creatively involved once again, bringing a strong sense of continuity to the production. Thrillingly enough, principal photography is set to begin at an unspecified date in 2024, no doubt helped by the conclusion of the WGA strike and (fingers crossed) the imminent resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike.