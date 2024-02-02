Nicolas Cage And Maika Monroe Star In The Creepy Trailer For The Occult Horror Film Longlegs

Ever since the dawn of the internet, the art of the tease in marketing upcoming films has essentially gone extinct. We're all used to living in a 24/7 entertainment news cycle, where it's easy for the average layman (let alone Hollywood insider) to know which actor has signed a deal to appear in what movie before the thing ever gets made, let alone premiere on cinema screens. Nostalgic cinephiles like myself long for the days when teaser trailers were a regular phenomenon, made almost expressly to announce to general audiences that these movies are coming soon without giving much (or hardly anything) away.

Although the general trend for movie trailers these days is to essentially throw the baby out with the bathwater in terms of cast, plot, big highlight moments, and the like, teaser trailers do still occasionally get made, and it's always a special occasion when these trailers actually, well, tease like they're meant to. NEON's marketing campaign for writer/director Oz Perkins' upcoming occult serial killer horror film, "Longlegs," has absolutely mastered the art of the tease so far, releasing three brief vignettes that fully establish the film's tone while hardly giving away anything about the characters or the plot.

Now, hot on the heels of some teaser posters that similarly evoke a strong sense of mood and mystery, the first proper full-length trailer for "Longlegs" has finally dropped, giving us a look at stars Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, as well as what the movie will actually be about. I'd say we should've been prepared given all the teasing, but how could any of us have fully prepared for this peek into what promises to be the most insidiously twisted horror film of 2024? Even knowing a bit more about the film now, "Longlegs" retains its unsettling sense of mystery.