Watcher Director Chloe Okuno And Star Maika Monroe On Making A Cold European Thriller [Interview]

Chloe, this is a patient thriller but still has an urgency and propulsion to it. How did you accomplish that pace?

Okuno: It was quite a deliberate choice. We knew we wanted to do a slow burn. I always like movies that start slowly and kind of ramp up more and more so by the end, you're like, "How did I end up in this insanity?" A lot of the movies we were looking at as references with my production designer and my cinematographer were things like "The Tenant," "Rosemary's Baby," also "Lost in Translation," and "Perfect Blue."

The movie was designed to lure you into the creepiness slowly, and you're really experiencing the movie as Julia is experiencing it. I think that was something we talked about from the beginning. My editor and I certainly always knew that was the plan. With Maika, her performance was always so natural and genuine. In a lot of ways, her performance dictates the pace because we're always trying our best to be with her at any given moment and cut the movie in a way that you are experiencing it alongside her character, the way that she's experiencing it.

Maika, a lot of the movie relies on silence, so how did you want to express Julia's isolation and her arc without words?

Monroe: I think some of the most important moments in this movie are scenes where there is no dialogue. Chloe creates such an incredible environment on set. You really, as an actor, feel this freedom to go there. Honestly, shooting in Romania, I felt a lot of the things that Julia was feeling. It wasn't far off. I enjoyed living in this character. It was hard, but very close to home.

Okuno: Maika's performance communicates so much just with an expression. We didn't ever necessarily need more. Even one little moment of Maika communicating something with her eyes tells us everything we needed to know. It makes sense to focus around that as much as possible and make it as simple and lean as we could, especially because it is deliberately paced. You want to make sure all the moments that are there are landing as hard as possible, right?

Maika, you've made quite a few thrillers and horror movies. Very technical, of course, but do you have a lot of technical questions when shooting?

Monroe: Not really. I try to have the cameras and the people sort of fade away. It doesn't really matter to me if it's a wide shot or super tight on my face. I'm kind of constantly living it, so it doesn't make a huge difference. Of course, there were some specific camera moves where you need to end at this spot in front of the window. We'd go through all that before shooting. Once we started filming, you kind of forget about it all.

Okuno: I will say, Maika, you're actually so technical. I'm sure it's not conscious, but I think you are. You're 100% in the moment and in the performance; it was astounding. My DP and I were just like, "Maika has this innate sense of the best place to catch the light." It's that Greta Garbo thing. She just knows how to maximize.

Monroe: Thank you.

Okuno: It's such a blessing for a director, especially in a movie that is very technical, to have an actor who's 100% committed and in the moment. Also, an actor who genuinely wants to help me and all the crew and the people who are building this technical thing around her, do it in a way that helps us bring that part of it to life in the best way possible. So you're actually, you're one of the most technical actors I worked with. It's kind of crazy, but it must be innate or something.

Monroe: It's so funny. Yeah, I would never think of it that way, but I really appreciate that, Chloe.