Universal Had Two Different Dracula Movies Flop At The Box Office This Year

Universal Pictures has had a pretty damn good year at the box office, with "M3GAN" serving as one of the biggest original hits of the year, and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" currently standing alone as the highest-grossing movie of the year (but "Barbie" might have something to say about that soon). But moviemaking is always a gamble of sorts, and some gambles just don't pay off. Case in point, the studio suffered a sizable flop over the weekend with "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," as the film debuted to a tiny $6.5 million, placing fifth on the charts well behind "Meg 2: The Trench," which was in its second weekend. Most amazing of all? It was the second time this year that Universal found itself on the wrong side of a flop involving Dracula.

Back in April, the studio released director Chris McKay's "Renfield," named after Dracula's faithful assistant who has been a part of the vampire's story from the beginning. He was given the spotlight in this new take on the material, as portrayed by Nicholas Hoult, with none other than Nicolas Cage on board as Dracula. It was an inspired bit of casting but the movie itself just didn't catch on with audiences. It lost to "The Pope's Exorcist" on opening weekend and, ultimately, topped out at just $26.7 million worldwide, per The Numbers. Against a reported $65 million production budget, it represents a costly disaster.

Similarly, director André Øvredal's "Last Voyage of the Demeter" represents a fascinating take on Bram Stoker's "Dracula," adapting a single chapter from the classic book. It's a movie that has been in development for literal decades and finally managed to get off the ground. Unfortunately, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" are still going strong, as is "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." It kind of got buried as a result and now has to navigate very choppy waters in the coming weeks. It will be very lucky to get to $25 million domestically at this point, and its international prospects are quite grim.