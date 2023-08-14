Barbie Passes $500 Million At The Domestic Box Office, Enters Top 25 All-Time

For the fourth weekend in a row, "Barbie" took the top spot and, with that, it has passed a couple more impressive milestones. We're quickly coming up on a month of total and complete dominance by this movie at the global box office. Ever since director Greta Gerwig's take on the Mattel doll hit theaters in July, it has largely sat uncontested atop the charts, even as Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has been on an impressive tear of its own. Not even the Ninja Turtles or Jason Statham and a megalodon could stop the Margot Robbie-led blockbuster.

"Barbie" took in another $33.8 million over the weekend, representing just a 36% drop from its third frame. That, coupled with another stellar showing overseas, put the movie past the $500 million mark domestically; it's now sitting at $526.4 million, per The Numbers. That puts it at number two for the year in North America, behind only "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($574.2 million). Whether or not Gerwig's latest can overtake Mario and Luigi remains in question, but it's a very distinct possibility.

One thing that seems for certain is that this movie is finally going to give up the crown here in the next couple of weeks. Both "Blue Beetle" and "Strays" are hitting theaters this weekend, and it wouldn't be remotely surprising if "Blue Beetle" nabs the top spot. It's currently eyeing a domestic debut as high as $30 million. If it tanks, "Barbie" may hold on another week at least. Meanwhile, "Gran Turismo" arrives the following weekend, and its commercial prospects are wildly uncertain.