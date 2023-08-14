Barbie Passes $500 Million At The Domestic Box Office, Enters Top 25 All-Time
For the fourth weekend in a row, "Barbie" took the top spot and, with that, it has passed a couple more impressive milestones. We're quickly coming up on a month of total and complete dominance by this movie at the global box office. Ever since director Greta Gerwig's take on the Mattel doll hit theaters in July, it has largely sat uncontested atop the charts, even as Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has been on an impressive tear of its own. Not even the Ninja Turtles or Jason Statham and a megalodon could stop the Margot Robbie-led blockbuster.
"Barbie" took in another $33.8 million over the weekend, representing just a 36% drop from its third frame. That, coupled with another stellar showing overseas, put the movie past the $500 million mark domestically; it's now sitting at $526.4 million, per The Numbers. That puts it at number two for the year in North America, behind only "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($574.2 million). Whether or not Gerwig's latest can overtake Mario and Luigi remains in question, but it's a very distinct possibility.
One thing that seems for certain is that this movie is finally going to give up the crown here in the next couple of weeks. Both "Blue Beetle" and "Strays" are hitting theaters this weekend, and it wouldn't be remotely surprising if "Blue Beetle" nabs the top spot. It's currently eyeing a domestic debut as high as $30 million. If it tanks, "Barbie" may hold on another week at least. Meanwhile, "Gran Turismo" arrives the following weekend, and its commercial prospects are wildly uncertain.
Is Barbie coming for the number one spot?
Looking at the bigger picture, "Barbie" also managed to enter the top 25 all-time at the global box office thanks to its impressive ability to endure week to week. The movie now sits at $1.18 billion, kicking 2015's "Minions" ($1.15 billion) out of the top 25. Sitting just above it is "Iron Man 3" ($1.21 billion). Not bad company to be in. Even though the film is likely going to be slowing down in the coming weeks, it still has plenty of room to run. So just how high will it climb? That's the big question that remains.
Right now, all eyes are on "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and its $1.35 billion global haul. That one's sitting pretty as not only the highest-grossing movie of 2023 overall, but the 15th biggest movie in history. "Barbie" would need another $174 million to become the year's highest global grosser. If that happens, no movie on the calendar for the rest of the year would appear to have a remotely good shot at contesting "Barbie" for the crown. This has remarkably become a two-horse race between Mattel and Nintendo for the win.
As far as how high the movie can climb on the all-time chart? If things go extremely well, "Barbie" could — emphasis on could — kick "The Avengers" ($1.51 billion) out of the top ten highest-grossing movies ever. If that happens, it will be a pretty impressive punctuation mark on an exceptional, record-breaking run. Come on Barbie, let's go party, indeed.
"Barbie" is in theaters now.