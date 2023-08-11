Can Blue Beetle Bust DC's Bad Streak At The Box Office? An Investigation

DC has had a bit of a rough go as of late, dating back to "Black Adam" not crossing the $400 million mark at the global box office in 2022, and as a result, failing to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe. This year hasn't helped, as both "The Flash" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" bombed spectacularly (more on that in a bit).

A new hero, however, hopes to save the day and bring about a reversal of fortune for Warner Bros. and the fabled comic book brand — that's right, "Blue Beetle" is arriving in a theater near you very soon. But will this new superhero be able to defeat this brutal losing streak? Maybe!

Early box office tracking (per Deadline) has "Blue Beetle" taking in around $30 million on its opening weekend domestically. That's certainly on the low end for a superhero movie, but it's also an improvement over what some have been predicting. Box Office Pro, for example, has the movie opening in the $13 to $18 million range. Even if we take the optimistic stance and say that director Angel Manuel Soto's take on the DC Comics superhero comes in at the top end of current projections, it will still need a lot of help in the weeks that follow to be considered an out-and-out success.

An opening in that range would put it in line with "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" ($30 million) and "Birds of Prey" ($33 million). The former is not good company to be in, as the "Shazam!" sequel ended up topping out at just $132 million worldwide against a $125 million budget. "Birds of Prey" finished with a somewhat disappointing $201 million, but it was released mere weeks before the pandemic shut down theaters around the world, which kneecapped its potential earnings.