Superhero Bits: Eternals Passes A Major Box Office Milestone, Aquaman 2 Synopsis Revealed & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! As always, rumor is the operative word, but following his return in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it seems that Jamie Foxx's Electro may be just getting started.

Murphy's Multiverse reports that Sony is looking to develop a solo movie for Foxx's character, who we first met in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." The reception to the version we saw in "No Way Home" has been much better, and that could pave the way for more. It certainly would be interesting to see how they could build that character up to sustain a whole movie, at the very least. We'll see what comes of this in the ensuing months, but don't hold your breath.