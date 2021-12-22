How Hawkeye Finally Gave Clint Barton Closure

As a consequence of taking place in the MCU, the otherwise street-level "Hawkeye" needed to address some of the loose ends leftover from the Marvel movies — namely, Clint Barton's murder spree as Ronin in the wake of his family's dusting at the hands of Thanos, and the self-sacrifice of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in "Avengers: Endgame" that has haunted him ever since. Though the appearance of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova could've easily felt like little more than an obligatory, distracting cameo to make this year's "Black Widow" feel more relevant, her and Hawkeye's shared connection with Natasha gives one particular scene in the finale the emotional boost it needed to stand out as a clear highlight of the entire series.

Though the actual beat-by-beat mechanics of how Yelena comes to the mistaken conclusion that Clint is responsible for Natasha's death is a little strained (it takes her until the finale to even bother asking what actually happened!), "Hawkeye" leverages his residual guilt for maximum impact. The final confrontation between Yelena and Clint doesn't hold back on the punches thrown, but one gets the sense that Clint willingly accepts the damage he takes as punishment for his indirect role in her death. "I fought her for it, but she was better than me," he ruefully admits to Yelena when explaining why he couldn't stop her from sacrificing herself. It takes a nifty bit of retconning to finally break through to the vengeful Yelena, however, as he reveals that he's aware of Natasha's past history with her "sister" and, essentially, all the events portrayed in "Black Widow."

When they finally reconcile over their equal love for Natasha, it's a much-needed blast of hope for a character otherwise lacking in it. The early episodes of "Hawkeye" paint a picture of a tired, worn-out hero who alternately receives too much credit for saving the world and not nearly enough. Here, Clint is finally allowed to make peace with himself through Yelena's tacit forgiveness. "Hawkeye" is by far Marvel's lowest-stakes story, but it earns its place in MCU canon by giving its most overlooked hero a long-overdue sense of wholeness.