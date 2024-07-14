Fly Me To The Moon Crashes To The Ground With $10 Million Opening Weekend

If you've noticed that most romantic comedies seem to be going direct to streaming these days, there's a reason for that. Rom-coms have suffered perhaps more than any other genre at the box office since the advent of streaming. Perhaps it's because they're typically cozy comfort movies perfect for watching on the couch at home, and don't really demand the spectacle of the big screen. Whatever the reason, "Fly Me to the Moon" — a '60s-set charmer starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson — is the latest rom-com to be dead on arrival.

Directed by Greg Berlanti (best known as one of the architects of the Arrowverse), "Fly Me to the Moon" is an alternate history tale set during the lead-up to the Apollo 11 launch. Johansson plays a marketing specialist hired to manage the mission's image in the public eye, and Channing Tatum plays the director of NASA. As sparks fly between them, they become embroiled in a secret plot to shoot a fake "backup version" of the moon landing, in case the real mission fails. The film reportedly had a production budget of $100 million, which is pretty stratospheric for a rom-com.

"Despicable Me 4" easily held on to the box office top spot with an estimated $44.7 million added to its domestic total this weekend, and Osgood Perkins' horror movie "Longlegs" debuted in second place and set a new opening weekend record for Neon. But "Fly Me to the Moon" barely made it into the top five in its opening weekend, coming in behind "Inside Out 2" and "A Quiet Place: Day One," both of which have been out for several weeks.