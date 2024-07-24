Inside Out 2 Has Officially Claimed A Major Box Office Record

It's official: "Inside Out 2" is now the biggest animated movie of all time at the box office. After just five weeks in theaters and a run for the ages under its belt, Pixar's sequel has now amassed $1.46 billion worldwide, according to a press release from Disney. That puts it just ahead of 2019's "Frozen II" ($1.45 billion worldwide) to become the new champion of animation at the box office, as well as the 13th highest-grossing movie ever overall, unadjusted for inflation. While there is a small caveat that we'll get to in a moment, this is a huge deal for a slew of reasons.

Director Kelsey Mann's "Inside Out 2" has not left the top three on the domestic charts since it premiered on June 12. It had already set a record for an animated film, crossing the $1 billion mark globally and becoming the first movie since "Barbie" to reach that milestone. It is also by far the highest-grossing movie of 2024, with "Dune: Part Two" ($711.8 million worldwide) in a distant second, all due respect. Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, had this to say about it:

"'Inside Out 2' is a quintessentially Pixar film, and it's been amazing to see how it has connected so deeply with people all over the world. We knew it was really special, but no one could have predicted it would reach these record-breaking heights. We're grateful to all the fans who have made this the biggest animated film ever."

What's most remarkable is that the film is still set to open in Japan and has plenty of fuel left in the tank elsewhere in the world. It will climb even higher before all's said and done. "Inside Out 2" is also all but assured to pass Marvel's record-breaking blockbuster "The Avengers" ($1.52 billion) to make its way into the all-time top 10 sooner rather than later.