Inside Out 2's Box Office Success Proves Pixar Must Keep Making Original Films

The American box office needed a win, and my word, did it get one with "Inside Out 2." The latest film from Pixar had a record-breaking weekend, pulling in nearly $295 million globally and marking the best opening weekend ever for an animated film. That number includes $154.2 million domestically, which means director Kelsey Mann now holds the record for the biggest opening weekend ever for a feature directorial debut. In short, it was a home run for Disney and Pixar. It's also one that comes with an important lesson that could easily be ignored by the powers that be: Pixar needs to invest in original ideas now more than ever.

Given the insanely huge opening weekend, positive reviews, and instantly strong word of mouth from audiences, "Inside Out 2" now has a real shot at becoming the biggest movie of 2024 overall and a likely $1 billion global grosser, assuming it doesn't fall off a cliff in the coming weeks. It seems likely that this will mark the return of Pixar as the unquestioned king of theatrical animation after a rough few years. "Onward" was cut very short by the pandemic. "Luca," "Soul," and "Turning Red" were all dumped to Disney+ essentially for free. "Lightyear" bombed badly at the box office in 2022. It's been tough sledding.

So this is a welcome turn of events, and it couldn't have come at a better time as theaters have been suffering badly in 2024 thus far. That said, the film's success runs the risk of teaching Disney the wrong lesson. The takeaway here can't be that Pixar should only make sequels to already successful properties. That would be relatively shortsighted and a way to all but ensure that Pixar's future is less bright than it could be if the studio is allowed to continue to do what it has always done.