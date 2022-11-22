Andrew Stanton Is Understandably Proud For WALL-E To Join The Criterion Collection [Exclusive Interview]

I was already planning to ask you a question about the film's social commentary, and then I watched the "Prophecies" supplement with you and [co-writer] Jim Reardon, where you discuss it yourselves. It's so stunning how much you unintentionally predicted in the film. In revisiting it now, how surprised were you?

I said it in the doc: I don't like being right on so many of those issues. I wasn't trying to predict the future. It's science fiction, not science fact. I was just trying to predict a believable future that you would buy so that we could accept that maybe humanity left and this character was alone. It was very selfishly just for character investment, but you want to go with things that don't distract you, like, "I don't buy that," because if the audience goes like that, they're not investing in the main character. You go with as much logic as you could possibly stretch it.

We're observant people. Animators are probably closer on the Venn diagram with comedians, because they're very observant of people and things going on around them and they're very sarcastic. It's probably not coincidence that "Idiocracy" came out, what, six months before "WALL-E?" Clearly, there were signs in the world with the increase and the nascent beginnings of social media, the beginnings of apps, but the introduction of the iPhone. I think apps hadn't even been mentioned yet. Just those seedlings were there. That's enough for very observant people to start extrapolating.

Regarding the inherent sarcasm among animators, I'm thinking of the dark joke you and Jim Reardon make about how the humans would all be dead six months after returning to Earth instead of what we see in the end credits.

[laughing] Yeah, you have to get that stuff out of your system in the room. You just don't put it on the screen. You also have to remember Jim came from "The Simpsons," he and I and Rich Moore and Ralph Eggleston, and a whole bunch of us were all in the same class [at CalArts]. That was our shibboleth — that was just how we talked to one another.

Then it became the language people were paying you to talk like, in both the irreverence of "Toy Story," which was a little bit cleaner and nicer, which was me, and then a little bit darker with Rich and Jim off at "The Simpsons." It's very much borne of just our type of generation.

That makes perfect sense. In one of the other new supplements, you talk about your growth as a cinephile and which films served as a touchstone for you in making "WALL-E." Two that stood out among the collage of posters that weren't talked about in detail are "The Party" and "Animal House."

Well, I showed little clips –- sometimes with dialogue –- that I thought were so powerful visually and in their actions. All your understanding of story and investment was by actions, visually, and by character choices. Sometimes there would be dialogue, and I would put it all in another language on the DVD, so that you would understand. It's easy for us to say now because "WALL-E" is done, but "WALL-E" didn't exist. I had to say, "This is the state of mind you'll be in when you watch the film I want to make." I'd either have something pure like "The Red Balloon" or "The Black Stallion," which had just music and action and atmosphere. But I knew there would be times when dialogue was said, and that your brain would be trying to interpret the emphasis of what their dialogue was.

On something like "The Party," it was just the Birdie Num-Num scene. It was the one where Peter Sellers finds the intercom and he doesn't know what it does and he starts talking into it and he's just saying one word again and again and again. It didn't matter what the word meant, it was just the sound and watching the sound wave and all the chaos in the house. That was the scene I showed from "The Party." From "Animal House," it was the racy scene with John Belushi on the ladder and being motivated by lust to get to the next window, just showing you how much characters' intentions and goals can be 100%, if not even more, clear to the audience.

You're even more invested, because, I used to say at the time, "It's like you watching a baby or a puppy." They can express themselves very well in a very endearing way, but they're limited and you're compelled to finish the sentence for them. That's a kind of drug that you don't get when there's a lot of dialogue and you're in an Aaron Sorkin film. You're kind of removed, and you're getting judge-y by what they're saying, and it's much harder to cut through and get invested. I wanted to flip it and go, "I'm in the Chaplin/Keaton world." You're 100% in.