The Monkey Teaser Has The Director Of Longlegs Taking On A Stephen King Story

In King's short story, which was first published in 1980 and then collected in his 1985 anthology "Skeleton Crew," two brothers find a toy monkey in the attic of their great-uncle's house. The brothers soon learn the monkey doll belonged to their father, and that the dang thing is cursed: whenever the monkey bangs the cymbals it holds together, someone dies. It is, admittedly, kind of a silly story, but King is able to make it work thanks to the gift he has for creating memorable characters. Perkins' film will be following the story's premise, following twin brothers (both played by Theo James) who discover a cursed monkey doll that causes a series of gruesome deaths.

In the Vulture profile, Perkins says that while "The Monkey" is an R-rated horror movie, it will also be going for a comedic tone, one that leans into the absurdity of the fact that we're all doomed to die someday, along with everyone we know. "That everybody, including yourself, dies is such an absurd thing," Perkins said. "Even for people like me, who've been through death plenty, the notion that we all die is still f**king nuts. But what are you going to do about it? Not get out of bed?"

To be fair, despite all its doom and gloom, Perkins' "Longlegs" was also frequently, and intentionally, funny, so it's clear that the filmmaker knows how to mix humor and horror to great effect. As for this teaser, well, it's very much a teaser. The majority of the footage is comprised of close-ups of the cursed monkey toy before cutting to a shot of a blood-drenched Theo James. And honestly, that's more than enough. This brief teaser does a great job of selling the film's seemingly absurdist-horror atmosphere — James removing his glasses after the blood-splatter is a funny little detail.

In addition to Theo James, "The Monkey" also stars Tatiana Maslany and Elijah Wood. Look for "The Monkey" in theaters on February 21, 2025.