Why We Love Nicolas Cage's Longlegs Performance (And Why The Haters Are Wrong)

The brilliant marketing for "Longlegs" kept Cage a mystery. The many trailers for the film deliberately obscured his visage, and this approach actually carries over into the first scene of the film. Shot in 4:3 academy ratio and made to resemble someone's old home movies, the unnerving opening of "Longlegs" sees a little girl (Lauren Acala) leave her house on a snowy day, curious about a strange car parked at the end of the driveway. The driver of the car makes soon his presence known ... sort of. Director Osgood Perkins shoots the strange man first at a distance. When he finally approaches the girl, the camera angle remains low — as if it were the child's perspective. We only see the chin of the man, and it's clear there's something off about him. His skin is pale white and his features are rubbery, as if he's wearing a mask. The man speaks in a strange falsetto voice, and then dips his full head into frame. We catch a quick glimpse of it, accompanied by screaming music that then quickly gives way to the opening credits.

This is Longlegs, a Satanic serial killer played by Cage in all his nouveau shamanic glory. Cage's role in the film is actually somewhat small — he only pops up here and there, and exits the narrative after bashing his face into a table. But he makes every single moment count. This is a deliberately weird performance — Cage seems to be striving to make Longlegs as bizarre as he possibly can. He's aided by ghoulish makeup that's meant to play up the fact that he's addicted to plastic surgery. "His jam is really that he's trying to make himself beautiful for the Devil," said special makeup effects artist Harlow MacFarlane. "He's in love with the Devil, and he's trying to impress the Devil, so he's gone through all these plastic surgery botch jobs to make himself look as pretty as he can for the Devil."

But the makeup is just window dressing; it's not the whole performance. What is Cage doing here? For one thing, the actor took an androgynous approach to the role. "I see Longlegs as neither male nor female," Cage told EW. He added to Fangoria (via IndieWire): "I was thinking about the androgynous prophet in Fellini's 'Juliet of the Spirits,' and the prophet was going, 'Do you think I'm beautiful?' [Osgood Perkins] told me to sort of plump my hair. So I did that, and then I started saying to Maika [Monroe, the lead of 'Longlegs'], 'Do you find me beautiful?'"

Longlegs is flirty, playful even (his final onscreen moment has him blowing us a kiss). But he also remains a mystery. Who is he? What makes him tick? Is it simply his devotion to Satanic forces? In the world of "Longlegs," Satan is very real, and Longlegs, who is skilled at making creepy dolls that have the power to possess people, is his servant. This lends a touch of the supernatural to Longlegs — and yet, he's also a flesh and blood man. He can be killed. In fact, dying seems to be part of his plan. "He's as shabby and sh***y and ugly and pathetic as possible, and that was just meant to make him a human being, just a person, not a monster," Perkins told IndieWire.

But we can never really know Longlegs. And that's a feature, not a bug — the mystery of it all is part of what makes the film so damn unsettling. And that's what Cage is leaning into — the fun of how vague the character ultimately is.