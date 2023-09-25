Dream Scenario Review: Nicolas Cage Is The Man Of Your Dreams [Fantastic Fest 2023]

That, unfortunately, is where Borgli struggles to sustain storytelling fluidity. "Dream Scenario" is a high-level warning against the dangers of craving Kardashian spotlights as Paul starts to let his picturesque home life — especially his relationship with the scene-stealing Julianne Nicholson as patient wife Janet — begin to fracture. The darker Borgli pushes, the more commentary focuses on Paul's inability to control the narrative people create about him (in their dreams), whether unfair judgment or correct assessment. The tonal swing into darker territories robs "Dream Scenario" of its charm, and Borgli's screenplay isn't ironclad enough to survive its plunge into the depressive realities that await the downslide after fifteen minutes of fame expire. You can't fault the film's ambitions, and direct Freddy Krueger photo shoots for Rue Morgue magazine are worth their chuckles, yet there's a feeling of incompleteness brought upon by the third act's corrosive transformation.

That's the story Borgli wants to tell, and he does so confidently. Borgli steers the entirety of "Dream Scenario" like a dream itself, hands off the wheels for better and worse. It's an ode to the Kaufmans and Michel Gondrys of cinema, bursting with exquisite imagination throughout. It's as warmly sentimental about the intimacy that matters in life as it is searingly satirical about how we chastise individuals for what they perceive, silencing their voice and deciding their fates like Greecian arenas screaming yay or nay. Cage's dynamic performance as a man who wants to be heard feels tragically two steps behind online culture's poisonous grasp, and he plays the part well — there's just an incompleteness as the film wraps, and we're left with murkiness around all those mentions of cancel culture and the event that turns Paul's dream cameos from unassumingly comical to despicable.

"Dream Scenario" is a sprawling dissection of subconscious desires and how marketable popularity spells doom for its subjects, showcasing Borgli's flexible originality without sacrificing emotional investment. It's a rare modern Cage movie that understands there's more to his talents than gifable outbursts, because his tearful pleas for compassion and adoringly sweet reassurances as a head-over-heels husband showcase the Cage we deserve. In no stretch is "Dream Scenario" a failure, merely an ambitious social commentary that somewhat loses its way amongst grandiose ideas. There are flickers of something special here not to be ignored — Borgli has a bright future, primed to give us the next "Adaptation." or "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" if "Dream Scenario" is any indication.

/Film Rating: 7.5 out of 10