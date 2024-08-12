5 Reasons Why Borderlands Became The Bomb Of The Year At The Box Office

Fans have been waiting an awfully long time for the "Borderlands" movie to arrive, as the big screen adaption of the Gearbox Software favorite has been in the works for literally years now. The movie finally premiered on the big screen over the weekend. To say that it was an unceremonious debut would be the understatement of the year. Director Eli Roth's take on the video game franchise is nothing shy of a disaster, ranking as the biggest bomb of 2024 so far.

Lionsgate's "Borderlands" opened to an estimated $8.8 million at the domestic box office. To make matters much worse, the blockbuster made only an estimated $7.7 million in its debut overseas, bringing its global opening weekend total to $16.5 million. The movie itself carries a budget in the $115 million range, which doesn't even account for marketing (that cost is said to be in the $30 million range — more on that later). So, this one is in the red with seemingly no way out. Early estimates suggested "Borderlands" needed a miracle to avoid disaster. That miracle never came.

"Borderlands" is now easily the biggest bomb of the year to date, even above the mess that was Sony's "Madame Web." It's early days, but this may end up being one of the biggest flops of all time given its current trajectory. So, what went wrong here? How did Lionsgate let this happen? How did seemingly everything go wrong on a project that had so much going for it on paper? We're going to go over the biggest reasons why "Borderlands" became a historic bomb. Let's get into it.