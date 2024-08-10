Lady Deadpool Herself Kicks Deadpool & Wolverine Out Of The Box Office No. 1 Spot

Fighting off a killer shark. Becoming immortal. Leading the Deadpool Corps. Is there anything that Blake Lively can't do?

Apparently not! Fresh off a cameo appearance as Lady Deadpool in the box office record-smashing "Deadpool & Wolverine," Lively returned to end the Marvel movie's run at No. 1 on Friday. Her new movie "It Ends With Us," based on the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover, is on track for an astonishing opening weekend that could reach as high as $50 million. That's particularly notable since "It Ends With Us" is a romantic drama, and that genre is typically relegated to streaming releases these days.

Deadline reports that "It Ends With Us" easily topped the charts on Friday with a $24 million opening day including $7 million in previews, and still ranks above "Deadpool & Wolverine" even without those preview ticket sales. Women made up 84% of the opening day crowd, according to Post Trak exit polling

Lively is married to "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds in real life, so having back-to-back hits at the box office cements their status as a true Hollywood power couple. While "It Ends With Us" claimed the victory on Friday, "Deadpool & Wolverine" will probably hold on to the top of the podium this weekend. The Hollywood Reporter has estimated a $50-56 million third weekend that will also see the R-rated Marvel movie crossing the $1 billion worldwide mark.