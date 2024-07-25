Deadpool & Wolverine's Lady Deadpool Actress Has Been Revealed & It's Not Taylor Swift

It's a two-part question that's been hanging over the head of "Deadpool & Wolverine" since the marketing cycle first kicked off: What cameos are going to be included and which name-brand celebrities are going to play them? As the crossover film finally begins to make its way into theaters, at least one major surprise has already been provided with an answer — and it's not what anyone thinks.

Critics have weighed in with their takes on the movie that will officially bring Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (/Film's own Chris Evangelista called it a "disappointing cameo fest") and moviegoers are about to flock into theaters at a record-breaking pace to see it for themselves, which means that the internet is about to be filled to the brim with all the biggest spoilers and twists that the film throws at audiences. And, believe us, there are a lot of them. One in particular comes in the form of the mysterious appearance of Lady Deadpool, who has been teased ahead of time in a recent trailer. Obviously, that's only whipped fans further into a frenzy to guess who might be voicing such a character and whether it has anything to do with all those rampant rumors about one Taylor Swift somehow being involved in the blockbuster production. Folks, we're not going to spoil anything of significance, but we can confirm that the pop star isn't the voice of Lady Deadpool. That honor goes to a very different individual who has a much closer connection to the star of the show.

Scroll on down to find out the answer for yourselves.