Deadpool & Wolverine Won't Just Break Box Office Records - It Will Shatter Them

The first half of 2024 was, to put it mildly, a rough ride at the box office. Ticket sales were lagging way behind 2023 levels, with franchise entries such as "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and "The Fall Guy" coming in well below expectations. Fortunately, things have started to turn around with the likes of "Inside Out 2" and "Despicable Me 4" delivering the goods. But that may all look like child's play next weekend when Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" arrives. Not only because this will be an R-rated, live-action blockbuster filling theaters around the world (as opposed to animated family-friendly fare), but also because this superhero team-up is poised to straight-up shatter records on opening weekend.

Directed by Shawn Levy ("The Adam Project"), with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman returning as Wade Wilson and Logan, respectively, interest for this one is higher than any other superhero movie in quite some time. Based on early estimates, even more than last year's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which made $845 million worldwide after opening to $118.4 million domestically. That was a PG-13 trilogy capper. In this case, we're dealing with an R-rated affair but that won't dampen ticket sales, it seems. To that end, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is currently expected to pull in at least $160 million when it opens next weekend, per early tracking via Variety. That number, however, looks to be on the conservative end.

The outlet notes that those tracking numbers came in before the big marketing push. Beyond that, the folks at Box Office Theory are far more bullish on the film's prospects, with the outlet suggesting an opening between $167 and $214 million. Admittedly, that's a wide range but even on the very low end, we're looking at a record-breaking debut. For what it's worth, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe started breaking records early, as the film set records at AMC and other theater chains for R-rated pre-sales. The excitement is palpable.