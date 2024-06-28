New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Teases A Brutal Showdown With Logan's Oldest Enemy
How many ampersands can a single movie fit in its title? Because, at this rate, "Deadpool & Wolverine" might not be enough to cover the wealth of cameos and unexpected appearances that this team-up movie has in store — even more of which are probably being held back from the marketing altogether. One such character that was apparently deemed to be in the Goldilocks zone of significant, but not too significant to "spoil" ahead of time is none other than everyone's favorite Sabretooth ... though not just any Sabretooth. Fans might have expected Disney to shell out their vast reservoirs of cash for Liev Schreiber, who played Wolverine's estranged half-brother in 2009's critically-derided prequel "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Instead, the newest "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer released this morning features the version of Victor Creed originally played by actor Tyler Mane in the 2000 "X-Men" film. Didn't see that coming, eh?
The newest footage is basically 20 seconds of montage, re-explaining what previous trailers have covered before, followed by an extended (though obviously edited) sequence between Wolverine, Deadpool, and Sabretooth in a desert wasteland that might very well be the same "Void" as shown in the Disney+ series "Loki." For those who might be afraid that Disney is giving away too many secrets at this point, it's worth considering the fact that giving away something as significant as this appearance means there's undoubtedly even bigger ones to come. In any case, you can check out the new trailer above!
'Deadpool & Wolverine' is taking us back to the original 'X-Men' franchise
Just when you thought "Deadpool & Wolverine" couldn't possibly get more jam-packed, director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds have managed to pull off another coup and load the year's biggest summer blockbuster with yet another headline-making addition. As if it wasn't enough to have Hugh Jackman coming out of superhero retirement to done the adamantium blades and comic-accurate outfit, the creative team has now officially unveiled one of undoubtedly many cameos that will whip fans into a frenzy: Tyler Mane's Sabretooth.
Of course, fans can expect this decades-in-the-making take on Sabretooth to be slightly different from the one who first appeared over twenty years ago in the original "X-Men" film, which famously never even acknowledged the familial relationship between himself and Wolverine and instead treated the secondary antagonist as a mindless muscleman for our hero to beat in a fight or two. He ultimately exited the picture after getting blown out of the Statue of Liberty (don't worry, additional comic tie-ins confirmed he survived), never to be seen again in the main trilogy of movies in the early 2000s. Once Liev Schreiber took over the role in "Origins," fans have waited to see if this much more appealing take on the character would ever reappear. (Apparently, "Logan" director James Mangold once seriously considered this.) Instead, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is taking things back to the franchise's live-action roots. What a twist!
"Deadpool & Wolverine" stars Reynolds and Jackman as the title characters in a matchup for the ages, along with Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and many more. The blockbuster will hit theaters July 26, 2024.