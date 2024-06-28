New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Teases A Brutal Showdown With Logan's Oldest Enemy

How many ampersands can a single movie fit in its title? Because, at this rate, "Deadpool & Wolverine" might not be enough to cover the wealth of cameos and unexpected appearances that this team-up movie has in store — even more of which are probably being held back from the marketing altogether. One such character that was apparently deemed to be in the Goldilocks zone of significant, but not too significant to "spoil" ahead of time is none other than everyone's favorite Sabretooth ... though not just any Sabretooth. Fans might have expected Disney to shell out their vast reservoirs of cash for Liev Schreiber, who played Wolverine's estranged half-brother in 2009's critically-derided prequel "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Instead, the newest "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer released this morning features the version of Victor Creed originally played by actor Tyler Mane in the 2000 "X-Men" film. Didn't see that coming, eh?

The newest footage is basically 20 seconds of montage, re-explaining what previous trailers have covered before, followed by an extended (though obviously edited) sequence between Wolverine, Deadpool, and Sabretooth in a desert wasteland that might very well be the same "Void" as shown in the Disney+ series "Loki." For those who might be afraid that Disney is giving away too many secrets at this point, it's worth considering the fact that giving away something as significant as this appearance means there's undoubtedly even bigger ones to come. In any case, you can check out the new trailer above!