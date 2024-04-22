Red And Yellow Spandex Collide In The New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer
For the first time (except for the studio's unplanned 2020 COVID-19 hiatus) since "The Avengers" rocked the box office all the way back in 2012, there will be only one Marvel Studios film released this year
That film is "Deadpool & Wolverine," which just released its second trailer after the first debuted during the Super Bowl. Hugh Jackman, who's been playing Wolverine since 2000's "X-Men, was lured out of superhero retirement to share the screen with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds). Wolverine had an emotional, well-crafted send-off in 2017's "Logan," but now that Disney owns all of Marvel Comics' characters (thanks to a merger with 20th Century Fox), they want the face of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Regardless, Jackman seems pretty pumped about putting the claws back. He teased the trailer on his social media account, posting a clip with sepia-toned clips from past "Wolverine"/"X-Men" movies over Deadpool's voiceover: "Eventually, you're going to hang up the claws and it's going to make a lot of people very sad. But one day, your old pal Wade's gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again. And when he does, say 'yes.'"
Patience isn't my strong suit. Trailer tomorrow. #deadpoolandwolverine pic.twitter.com/1bNSDae7jn
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 21, 2024
Meanwhile, Reynolds shared the movie's newest poster, showing Deadpool's red-gloved hand tenderly touching Wolverine's adamantium claws.
Hugh got his nails done for this. #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/IARcysDn6U
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 21, 2024
They're the best at what they do, but what they do isn't very nice
The new poster alludes to one of the draws of "Deadpool & Wolverine." After nine movies of Wolverine in leather jackets, white undershirts, or nothing at all, Jackman is finally going to be wearing Wolverine's classic yellow-and-blue costume from the comics, first designed by the legendary artist John Romita Sr.
The first trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" confirmed this is yet another Marvel multiverse movie. The Time Variance Authority (TVA) from "Loki" abducts Wade and dumps him in what is implied to be the Void, where "variants" from destroyed timelines are left to rot. It's further hinted the Void is where Wade meets Wolverine, so this may not technically be the Wolverine from previous movies. (Hey, the "X-Men" movie timeline was already a mess.)
Jackman's old co-star Patrick Stewart returned as Professor X in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," but there's been no word about him coming back for "Deadpool & Wolverine." Charles Xavier's shadow will still lean over the movie, though, because one of the confirmed villains is his evil twin sister, Cassandra Nova. Something tells me the movie may simplify her bonkers comic backstory into her being just an evil (and female) variant of Xavier.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy has never made a superhero movie before, but he's worked with both Reynolds ("Free Guy") and Jackman ("Real Steel") outside of these roles. One hopes that experience will help him milk the most out of this highly anticipated pairing.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.