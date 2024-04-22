Red And Yellow Spandex Collide In The New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

For the first time (except for the studio's unplanned 2020 COVID-19 hiatus) since "The Avengers" rocked the box office all the way back in 2012, there will be only one Marvel Studios film released this year

That film is "Deadpool & Wolverine," which just released its second trailer after the first debuted during the Super Bowl. Hugh Jackman, who's been playing Wolverine since 2000's "X-Men, was lured out of superhero retirement to share the screen with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds). Wolverine had an emotional, well-crafted send-off in 2017's "Logan," but now that Disney owns all of Marvel Comics' characters (thanks to a merger with 20th Century Fox), they want the face of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Regardless, Jackman seems pretty pumped about putting the claws back. He teased the trailer on his social media account, posting a clip with sepia-toned clips from past "Wolverine"/"X-Men" movies over Deadpool's voiceover: "Eventually, you're going to hang up the claws and it's going to make a lot of people very sad. But one day, your old pal Wade's gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again. And when he does, say 'yes.'"

Meanwhile, Reynolds shared the movie's newest poster, showing Deadpool's red-gloved hand tenderly touching Wolverine's adamantium claws.