Deadpool & Wolverine Villain Revealed (And Their Origin Story Is Nothing Short Of Nuts)

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Not for the first time, I've been thinking about how much more stuff we know about upcoming movies these days than we ever did at any previous point in time. Leaked set photos, film scores and soundtracks revealing major plot developments (if you remember the track titled "Qui-Gon's Noble End" ruining the Jedi's death in "The Phantom Menace" well ahead of time, congratulations: you're eligible for a senior citizen discount), and actors accidentally spilling some classified details in interviews are hardly anything new, mind you, but younger movie fans may not fully appreciate just how much information we have at our fingertips in this modern age. This is all prompted by rumors and reports about the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" movie that all cite a pretty unusual source: the U.S. Copyright Office, of all things.

Obviously, read no further if you want to avoid all possible spoilers in advance and preserve the experience for opening weekend.

Still with me? Alright, today's topic of discussion comes courtesy of IGN, which reports that some eagle-eyed fans with entirely too much time on their hands noticed an interesting little nugget buried within a copyright claim filed on behalf of "Deadpool & Wolverine." In addition to (seemingly) confirming previous reporting that Jennifer Garner would reprise her role as Elektra from the infamous spin-off film, the description of the movie also appears to finally shed some light on the mysterious villain played by non-binary actor Emma Corrin. Brace yourselves, folks. Apparently, the character will be none other than X-Men antagonist Cassandra Nova. Comic readers know full well just how wild of a character she is, but mainstream audiences and casual fans ought to prepare themselves for some serious weirdness to come.