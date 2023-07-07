Elektra Lives! Jennifer Garner To Reprise Marvel Character In Deadpool 3

Did you feel that? The sensation of white, flowy curtains (some of them CGI) blowing through the room? That's the feeling of Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra, baby! Almost two decades after she put down her striking sai, the "13 Going on 30" and "The Last Thing He Told Me" star is returning to the role she first played in Ben Affleck's "Daredevil," and reprised in her own standalone movie. She's just the latest pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe star to return to a role for the third "Deadpool" film, joining Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and amid unsubstantiated rumors of many others, including Daredevil himself.

The news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that the film is currently in production despite the fact that the ongoing writers' strike means star Ryan Reynolds legally cannot improvise any lines as the fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool. So if his quips aren't up to snuff when the film finally comes out, be sure to appropriately direct your rage toward the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) who failed to negotiate an acceptable deal with the Writers Guild of America.

"Deadpool 3" is being directed by Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Garner on the time-travel pic "The Adam Project," also starring Ryan Reynolds. While 2005's "Elektra" was not a financial or critical success, it was one of the earliest mainstream Hollywood superhero blockbusters to be led by a woman, following 1984's "Supergirl," 2002's "The Powerpuff Girls Movie," and 2004's "Catwoman." (And in my opinion, also 1995's "Tank Girl" and 1996's "Barb Wire" but I don't have time to split hairs about what constitutes a superhero.)