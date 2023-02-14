Deadpool 3 Casts The Crown's Emma Corrin As Mystery Villain
With the release of "Deadpool 3" over a year away, fans only know a few things for sure: the movie marks the first franchise entry as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ryan Reynolds will return as the titular regenerating degenerate and Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Deadpool's biggest hater, Wolverine. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but with production fast approaching, casting news can only be hidden for so long. The latest announcement comes straight from Reynolds himself, who took to Twitter to report that (fictional) royalty has joined the cast of "Deadpool 3."
"New addition to the family!" Reynolds tweeted to the masses. "The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing... Welcome, Emma Corrin!"
Specific character details have not been revealed beyond the fact that Corrin will play a villain. According to Deadline, Marvel has been interested in making this move for a while now, but Corrin is very much in demand, meaning the scheduling details had to be nailed down before they could commit.
Deadpool welcomes royalty
Emma Corrin (who uses they/them pronouns) gave a sensational performance as Princess Diana in "The Crown," basically making the show their own for much of the fourth season. The role scored them a much-deserved Emmy nomination. More recently, Corrin starred opposite Harry Styles in the romantic drama "My Policeman" and Jack O'Connell in the passionate adaptation of "Lady Chatterley's Lover." Up next, Corrin will star as amateur detective Darby Hart, in the FX limited series "Retreat." Then their deep dive into the world of darkness will officially begin a la Robert Eggers' long-awaited gothic horror film "Nosferatu," which also stars Lily Rose-Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgard.
Looking at both Corrin's resume and upcoming projects, it's not hard to see why Marvel was so insistent on getting the Emmy-nominee aboard Deadpool's new adventure. And here's an added bonus — Corrin is no stranger to the world of superheroes. In the first season of "Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler," Corrin had a recurring role as Esme Winkus.
When it comes to Corrin's character in "Deadpool 3," making guesses is basically impossible. The prior "Deadpool" films always had interesting characters to pull from the deep well of comic book lore, but now that the series has officially been inducted into the MCU, the possibilities are endless. Once you add the multiverse into the mix, anything is possible.
"Deadpool 3" will mark the first R-rated movie under the (thus far) squeaky-clean MCU umbrella. Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who worked on both "Deadpool" and its 2018 sequel, are returning to pen the third film, which is being helmed by Shawn Levy. A frequent collaborator with Reynolds, Levy directed the actor in "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project."
"Deadpool 3" is currently slated for release on November 8, 2024.