Deadpool 3 Casts The Crown's Emma Corrin As Mystery Villain

Emma Corrin (who uses they/them pronouns) gave a sensational performance as Princess Diana in "The Crown," basically making the show their own for much of the fourth season. The role scored them a much-deserved Emmy nomination. More recently, Corrin starred opposite Harry Styles in the romantic drama "My Policeman" and Jack O'Connell in the passionate adaptation of "Lady Chatterley's Lover." Up next, Corrin will star as amateur detective Darby Hart, in the FX limited series "Retreat." Then their deep dive into the world of darkness will officially begin a la Robert Eggers' long-awaited gothic horror film "Nosferatu," which also stars Lily Rose-Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgard.

Looking at both Corrin's resume and upcoming projects, it's not hard to see why Marvel was so insistent on getting the Emmy-nominee aboard Deadpool's new adventure. And here's an added bonus — Corrin is no stranger to the world of superheroes. In the first season of "Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler," Corrin had a recurring role as Esme Winkus.

When it comes to Corrin's character in "Deadpool 3," making guesses is basically impossible. The prior "Deadpool" films always had interesting characters to pull from the deep well of comic book lore, but now that the series has officially been inducted into the MCU, the possibilities are endless. Once you add the multiverse into the mix, anything is possible.

"Deadpool 3" will mark the first R-rated movie under the (thus far) squeaky-clean MCU umbrella. Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who worked on both "Deadpool" and its 2018 sequel, are returning to pen the third film, which is being helmed by Shawn Levy. A frequent collaborator with Reynolds, Levy directed the actor in "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project."

"Deadpool 3" is currently slated for release on November 8, 2024.